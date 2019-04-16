Next year's Olympic marathons will start at 0000 GMT (6 am local time) to try to avoid the worst of Tokyo's blazing summer heat, organisers said on Tuesday.

The marathons had been scheduled to begin at 0100 GMT (7 am) but with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees Celsius last year, organisers were under pressure to make changes to ensure the safety of athletes and supporters.

The 50 kilometre-race walk final has also been moved to 2330 pm GMT (5:30 am local time) to avoid the midday sun.

Deadly heat

A record heatwave last year killed over a dozen people in Tokyo with July average temperatures reaching more than 30 degrees for the first time since 1998, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency.

Athletes focus on developing a strong circadian rhythm to perform at their best during competition and will have to amend their schedules for this ultra-early start time.

Tokyo 2020 organisers said the changes had been ratified by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Early starts