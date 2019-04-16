POLITICS
Runners, set your alarms earlier for Tokyo 2020 marathons
In a bid to avoid the worst of the Japanese capital's blazing summer, fans, athletes and volunteers will have to get going at the crack of dawn.
An outdoor thermometer reads 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Kumagaya city, north of Tokyo. July 23, 2018. / AP Archive
April 16, 2019

Next year's Olympic marathons will start at 0000 GMT (6 am local time) to try to avoid the worst of Tokyo's blazing summer heat, organisers said on Tuesday.

The marathons had been scheduled to begin at 0100 GMT (7 am) but with temperatures reaching over 40 degrees Celsius last year, organisers were under pressure to make changes to ensure the safety of athletes and supporters.

The 50 kilometre-race walk final has also been moved to 2330 pm GMT (5:30 am local time) to avoid the midday sun.

Deadly heat

A record heatwave last year killed over a dozen people in Tokyo with July average temperatures reaching more than 30 degrees for the first time since 1998, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency.

Athletes focus on developing a strong circadian rhythm to perform at their best during competition and will have to amend their schedules for this ultra-early start time.

Tokyo 2020 organisers said the changes had been ratified by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Early starts

Recommended

“We have approval from the IAAF athletes commission, [so] it is understood we have approval from athletes,” said Olympic gold medallist Koji Murofushi, who is the sports director for Tokyo 2020.

The schedule was also notable for the number of finals taking place in the morning, partly due to the heat as well as considerations for US broadcasters wanting showpiece events in prime time.

Nine athletics finals will be held in the morning while basketball and swimming will also feature medal events in the morning.

“By looking at the Olympic schedule as a whole it should be observed that one gave consideration to local, Japanese, as well as global audiences,” Murofushi said.

“Also, I hear that athletes are saying it is possible to condition if they know the schedule in advance, so I think that they should condition themselves to do their best at Games time.”

Women’s softball will be the first event of the Olympics, in Fukushima on July 22, two days before the Opening Ceremony.

The women’s 10 metre air rifle is the first medal event of the Games, starting at 0230 GMT (8:30 am) on July 25.

The Opening Ceremony will take place at 1400 GMT (8 pm local time) July 24.

SOURCE:Reuters
