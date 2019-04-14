POLITICS
Lewis Hamilton wins Formula One's 1,000th race
Bottas, who had started on pole but lost out to five times world champion Hamilton into the first corner, finished second for his team's third one-two finish in as many races this season.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, Sunday, April 14, 2019. / AP
April 14, 2019

Lewis Hamilton won the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday to retake the overall lead from Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas in Formula One's 1,000th world championship race.

Bottas, who had started on pole but lost out to five times world champion Hamilton into the first corner, finished second for his team's third one-two finish in as many races this season.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took third place, the German's first podium appearance of the campaign, with Red Bull's Pierre Gasly taking the fastest lap

SOURCE:Reuters
