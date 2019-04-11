From Indonesia's hip-swivelling juggernaut dangdut to thumping rock bands and Islam-infused tunes, music could be the clincher for winning some hearts – and votes – as the world's third-biggest democracy heads to the polls next week.

Political platforms aside, candidates know it is entertainment that draws the crowds to campaign rallies in music-mad Indonesia.

Just ask millennial voter Muhammad Ariel, who went to a concert where popular rock band Radja performed in support of president Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi.

Screaming "where are Jokowi's fans," Radja's energetic show and thumbs-up for Indonesia's heavy-metal music loving leader resonates with young voters like Ariel, who make up almost one third of the electorate.

Jokowi's camp has said that winning over millennial and first time voters was crucial.

"I'm a Radja fan because their songs are great, but it's also because we're going to vote for the same candidate," Ariel said from the rally near the capital Jakarta.

More than 190 million people are set to cast a ballot for thousands of candidates, from the president down to local legislators, in the Southeast Asian nation's biggest-ever election on April 17.

Music is essential in this nation of 260 million, where song-and-dance is a staple of television shows, sporting events, presidential debates and even the central bank's recent economic review.

And it's a must-do at election time.

"Music is meant to capture the interest of people on the lower rungs of society," said Hamdi Muluk, a University of Indonesia psychology professor who has a speciality in politics and voter behaviour.