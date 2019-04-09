Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink driving after being involved in an accident near Manchester, British police said on Tuesday.

"A 29-year-old from Nether Alderley has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Cheshire," Cheshire police said in a statement.

"Danny Drinkwater, of Bollington Lane, was arrested shortly after 12.30 am on Monday 8 April following a one-vehicle collision on Ashley Road in Mere.