For decades, scientists have been perplexed by the marvellous preservation of bronze weapons associated with China's famed Terracotta Warriors, retaining shiny, almost pristine surfaces and sharp blades after being buried for more than two millennia.

Research by an international team of scientists published on Thursday may solve the mystery while putting to rest an intriguing hypothesis: that ancient Chinese artisans employed an unexpectedly advanced preservation method using the metal chromium.

The Terracotta Army consists of thousands of life-sized ceramic warriors and horses alongside bronze chariots and weapons, part of the vast 3rd century BCE mausoleum near the city of Xian for Qin Shi Huang, first emperor of a unified China.

Found in 1974, it represents one of the 20th century's greatest archaeological discoveries.

Chromium played no role in preservation

The fine preservation of weapons including swords, lances and halberds was due to serendipity – factors such as the bronze's high tin content and favourable soil composition, the scientists decided after examining 464 bronze weapons and parts.

Chromium found on the bronze surfaces, they determined, was simply contamination from chromium-rich lacquer applied by the artisans to the terracotta figures and weapons' parts.

Chromium played no role in their preservation.