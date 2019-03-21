Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined 20,000 euros ($22,750) by UEFA for making a provocative gesture after Juventus beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel found the Juventus star guilty of improper conduct.

Ronaldo was fined the same sum imposed on Atletico coach Diego Simeone for the same gesture during the round of 16 first-leg game in Spain.