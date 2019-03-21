POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Football: Cristiano Ronaldo fined $22K by UEFA for obscene gesture
Juventus star fined the same sum imposed on Atletico coach Diego Simeone for same gesture during the round of 16 first-leg game in Spain.
Football: Cristiano Ronaldo fined $22K by UEFA for obscene gesture
Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring 3-0 during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg football match Juventus vs Atletico Madrid on March 12, 2019 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. / AFP
March 21, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined 20,000 euros ($22,750) by UEFA for making a provocative gesture after Juventus beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel found the Juventus star guilty of improper conduct.

Ronaldo was fined the same sum imposed on Atletico coach Diego Simeone for the same gesture during the round of 16 first-leg game in Spain.

Recommended

Ronaldo scored a hat trick in a 3-0 win in the return leg in Turin to send Juventus to the quarterfinals.

He celebrated at the final whistle by mimicking Simeone's gesture.

Juventus faces Ajax next month.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat