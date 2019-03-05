ALGIERS — The public anger in Algeria morphed into street protests as the country's ailing president confirmed his candidacy for the fifth consecutive term on Sunday.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is wheelchair bound receiving medical treatment in a Swiss hospital. Except for making one rare public appearance last year, he's not addressed the Algerian nation for about five years.

After announcing his candidacy, Algerians foresaw their future in the hands of a leader who's lost the ability to govern. To turn his decision around, tens of thousands of Algerians from almost all of the 48 provinces took to the streets, asking Bouteflika to step down.

Many observers believe the octogenarian president's unwillingness to leave the presidential post is likely to fuel the protests and also trigger a deadly phase of police brutality and street violence.

At least 20 candidates have nominated themselves for the presidential post in the April 18 polls.

Although Bouteflika dispatched a letter addressed to the Algerian public in which he offered to leave the office within a year if re-elected, the public anger refuses to subside.

In the letter, the embattled Algerian ruler also said that he's committed to ensure his "succession under undeniable conditions of serenity, freedom and transparency," promising to form a national conference that would be tasked with setting the date for the presidential election.

In the 2014 national election, Bouteflika won by garnering 81.53 percent of the vote – more than 8 million voters opted for him.

Speaking to TRT World, Michael Ayari, senior analyst on Tunisia and Algeria at the International Crisis Group, said the protests would continue with more intensity "as Bouteflika won't renounce his candidature for a fifth mandate.”

“The ruling establishment might be divided on how to respond to the street protests, as it is crossed above by networks that don't share the same view than the hierarchy,” Ayari said.

According to Ayari, Bouteflika's coterie can go to any length to help the ailing politician stay in power, despite his inadequacies “Everything should depend on the strength of the next mobilisations,” he added.