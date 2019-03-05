FIFA has recommended the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France this year.

The organising committee of world football’s governing body met on Monday and backed the use of VAR at the tournament after it was introduced at the men’s World Cup last year in Russia.

The FIFA council will make a final decision on whether the technology will be used at this year’s women’s event, which runs from June 7-July 7, when it meets in Miami later this month.