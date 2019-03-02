Roger Federer claimed the 100th ATP title of his career by beating 20-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion became the second man in the Open Era to claim 100 titles after American Jimmy Connors who won 109.

Swiss Federer also avenged his shock defeat by Tsitsipas in the Australian Open fourth round in January.

“I’m delighted. It’s great to win my eighth here in Dubai and in combination with my 100th singles title,” Federer said.

“Tough conditions and tough opponents. To win in Marseille and then come here was difficult for Stefanos.”