Stade Rennes rallied from two goals down to beat Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw and claim the French Cup title on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side, French Cup winners for the last four years, were 2-0 up after 35 minutes following goals by Dani Alves and Neymar, only for Presnel Kimpembe to score an own goal before Mexer equalised to send the game into extra time.