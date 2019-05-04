Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn was officially crowned on Saturday in an elaborate centuries-old royal tradition that last happened seven decades ago.

The 66-year-old Vajiralongkorn has served as king for more than two years since he assumed the throne.

On Saturday, he took the crown from the chief Brahmin, a Hindu priest who has played a guiding part in the mixed Buddhist-Hindu ceremony, during a televised ritual from the Grand Palace.

The 200-year-old, 7.3-kilogram heavy crown was handed to the king, known as Rama X, as part of the third and final rite of the coronation ceremony, the presentation of royal regalia.

Earlier, the king wore a simple white robe as he entered a small pavilion where he was briefly showered with water from several holy rivers and ponds and other sources. Other water was poured on him from old royal water vessels.

The rite, known as the Royal Purification Ceremony, took place amid music from drums, conch shells and other instruments.

Outside the palace, artillery was fired in a salute to the monarch.

Monarchy 'soul of our nation'

"This ceremony is significant to Thailand because the monarchy ... is a very important institution of our country and is the soul of our nation," said Naowarat Buakluan, a 41-year-old civil servant.

"If you ask why the ceremony is being held this year when his majesty has already ascended the throne, it's because this is the right moment. Previously we Thais were mourning the loss of our beloved late king."

Vajiralongkorn inherits a nation in political turmoil, with the powerful army entrenched in government for five years after staging a coup in 2014.