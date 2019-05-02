FIFA is open to having discussions about temporary substitutions if players suffer serious head injuries in matches, its medical committee head Michel D’Hooghe has told the Times newspaper.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen tried to play on following a head clash in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg defeat by Ajax Amsterdam before going off, prompting brain injury charity Headway to call for changes to the rules.

“Introducing substitutes specifically for concussion is a possibility and something worth discussing,” D’Hooghe told The Times newspaper.

“But if you bring a player off for 10 minutes and they are then reintroduced without warming up properly, it’s more likely to lead to muscle injuries... there are problems with that too.”

In addition to temporary substitutions, Headway called for “independent doctors with expertise in concussion” to take the final call on whether a player is fit to continue.