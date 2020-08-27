Meltwater could undermine the walls of ice holding back Antarctica's glaciers, scientists have reported in a study that underscores concern about the potential for a significant sea-level rise.

The ice shelves, formed over thousands of years, serve as dams to prevent much of the continent's snow and ice from flowing toward the ocean.

Scientists found that about 60 percent of the ice shelf area is vulnerable to a process called hydro-fracturing, in which meltwater seeps into the shelves' crevasses, some of which are hundreds of metres deep, and triggers collapse.

"This meltwater is heavier than ice, so it can penetrate through the entire ice thickness, just like a knife," said climate scientist Ching-Yao Lai at Colombia University.

It's unclear how long such a process might take.

50 ice shelves studied

Antarctic weather is highly variable, making it difficult for scientists to determine how much of a role is being played by the human-caused climate crisis.

Lai said, however, that previous research suggested meltwater could cover the ice shelves in about a century.

The new study, published in the journal Nature, used AI to identify ice-fracture features in nearly 260 satellite images of 50 ice shelves across the continent.

Those ice shelves surround about 75 percent of the Antarctic coastline.

Finding vulnerabilities in the ice shelves buttressing the glaciers above was a surprise, Lai said.

"Previously, we thought there are going to be places vulnerable to hydrofracture, but that those places might not matter at all for the ice sheet," Lai said.