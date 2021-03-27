Saturday, March 27, 2021

Europeans extend curbs as France in critical condition

France, Belgium and Poland have tightened curbs as coronavirus cases surged in Europe while the Philippines readied for a giant lockdown and Chile confined over 80 percent of its population.

France admitted the situation is "critical" and added three more departments to the 16 already under tight restrictions.

Twenty million people in France, including the greater Paris region, are classed as living in high-infection zones.

They are not allowed to travel further than 10 kilometres (six miles) from home without an essential reason.

Daily cases in France have nearly doubled since the start of the month and there have been more than 200,000 new cases every week.

Turkey's daily Covid-19 tally tops 30,000

Turkey has reported over 30,000 new virus cases, pushing its overall tally above 3.17 million.

As many as 30,021 infections, including 1,281 symptomatic patients, were confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

With 151 more fatalities, the nationwide death toll has reached 30,923.

Italy reports 24,000 new cases

Italy has reported 380 coronavirus-related deaths against 457 the day before while the daily tally of new infections fell slightly to 23,839 from 23,987 the day before.

Some 357,154 tests were carried out in the space of 24 hours, compared with the previous 354,982.

Italy has registered 107,636 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain's and the seventh-highest in the world. It has reported 3.5 million cases to date.

5,000 music tested before non-distanced concert in Barcelona

Music fans in Barcelona have rapid tests ahead of attending a rock concert in a trial that, if successful, could provide a route to recovery for the ravaged live music industry in Spain and beyond.

Some 5,000 people will attend the sold-out concert for Spanish indie band Love of Lesbian, and will not be required to observe social distancing. Attendees will have to wear face masks throughout the concert in the Palau Sant Jordi arena.

The pilot concert, which has been approved by health authorities, will serve as a test for whether similar events will be able to start up again.

Indonesia sees vaccination slowdown as India delays shipments

Indonesia expects a slowdown in innoculations next month as India delays shipments of AstraZeneca vaccines.

India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by Serum Institute of India (SII), prioritising domestic demand as infections rise, Reuters reported earlier this week.

India's move will affect supplies to the GAVI/WHO-backed global COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, through which 64 lower-income countries including Indonesia are supposed to get doses from SII.

Indonesia, which is suffering one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, was scheduled to receive 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX programme on March 22 and 7.8 million doses next month, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a media briefing.

Philippines orders 24 million in and around Manila into virus lockdown

The Philippines has announced that more than 24 million people in and around Manila will go into lockdown next week, as hospitals in the capital struggle to cope with a surge in coronavirus infections.

The tougher restrictions in the country's economic heartland – which accounts for about a fifth of the population – come as more contagious variants of the virus fuel a resurgence in cases.

The week-long rules announced by presidential spokesman Harry Roque apply to Metro Manila and four surrounding provinces, which have already been placed in a travel bubble to try to prevent the spike spreading further.

"The virus is the enemy, not the government," Roque said.

"While we're at home we expect the infection rates to slow."

From Monday, people will have to work from home unless they are considered essential workers, and public transport will be halted.

Palestine to receive 125,000 coronavirus jabs

Palestine will receive 125,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines within days to upscale its vaccination campaign, the Palestinian health minister has said.

"The quantity includes 100,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine donated by the Chinese government, and 25,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine purchased by Palestine," Mai al Kaila said in a statement.

The minister did not give a specific date when the vaccines will arrive but said they will be dispatched “within days”.

Palestine began its coronavirus vaccination campaign on February 2 with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine prioritising medical workers.

UK's Johnson says no reason to change Covid-19 unlocking plans

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he saw nothing in the Covid-19 data to change his plans for a piecemeal easing of lockdown in England, with the next major steps due to take place next month.

Johnson said he looked forward to getting his hair cut and having a pint of beer in the garden of a pub, among the activities permitted if stage two of his unlocking plan proceeds on April 12. All non-essential shops are also due to reopen from that date.

On Monday, there will be a smaller change, allowing groups of 6 to meet up outside. Foreign travel will be banned until at least May 17, which is also the earliest date indoor hospitality and performance venues might re-open.

Although Johnson has outlined dates at which he plans to ease restrictions, he has been clear that it is "data, not dates" which will determine whether the unlocking can proceed to schedule.

Latin America sees new high in Covid-19 deaths

The coronavirus pandemic has been holding its grip on Latin America, with regional countries reporting more deaths and infections.

In the world's second worst-hit country, Brazil, a total of 3,650 people lost their lives and 84,245 people caught the virus over the past 24 hours.

The death toll rose to 307,112 and confirmed cases exceeded 12.4 million, according to the Health Ministry. The country has reported over 10.82 million recoveries so far.

According to the Health Ministry, Mexico's case tally surged by 5,303, and 651 fatalities were added to the death toll over the past day. The country has recorded nearly 2.22 million cases, 200,862 deaths, and over 1.75 million recoveries so far.

In Argentina, a total of 12,936 coronavirus infections have raised Argentina's case tally to over 2.29 million, showed the Health Ministry data. The nationwide death toll rose to 55,235 as 143 patients died over the past day. More than 2 million recoveries were also reported.

Colombia registered 7,395 new cases and 126 fatalities in the last 24 hours, raising the total case count to over 2.36 million, including 62,645 deaths. Recoveries crossed 2.25 million, according to the Health Ministry.

Peru registered 4,691 new cases and 201 fatalities in the past day, pushing the caseload to over 1.5 million, including 51,032 deaths. Recoveries surpassed 1.42 million, the Health Ministry data showed.

A further 7,559 infections were registered in Chile over the last 24 hours, raising the country's total to 962,321. Some 63 people died over the past day, bringing the death toll to 22,587, while recoveries rose to 897,975, the Health Ministry said.

Ecuador reported 2,795 more infections over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 321,451. The death toll in the country reached 16,632, with 50 additions over the past day, the Health Ministry said, adding that the total number of recoveries topped 271,800.

According to Paraguay's Health Ministry data, a total of 48 died due to coronavirus in the last 24-hour, taking the death toll to 3,958. The country reported 2,004 new coronavirus cases and a total of 204,704 cased so far, while the number of recoveries has reached 167,603.

India's Tendulkar tests positive

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar tested positive on Saturday and said he was in home quarantine in Mumbai with mild symptoms of the disease.

Tendulkar, who is widely revered as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, confirmed the news on social media.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay," he said in a statement.

"However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.