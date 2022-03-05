Saturday, March 5, 2022

Italy adds 173 more deaths

Italy has reported 39,963 further cases, against 38,095 the day before, while the number of deaths fell to 173 from 210.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,974, down from 9,297 a day earlier.

Italy has registered 155,782 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world.

The country has reported 12.99 million cases to date.

France records 108 new fatalities

France has reported 111,006 coronavirus deaths in hospital, up by 108.

The country also reports 2,075 people in intensive care units for Covid-19, down by 78.

Türkiye sees nearly 32,400 new cases

Türkiye has reported 174 deaths and 32,389 new coronavirus cases, according to official data.

Some 57,894 Covid-19 patients were recovered in the past 24 hours, and as many as 360,353 virus tests were done.

As the virus seems to be receding, earlier this week Türkiye scrapped the outdoor mask mandate, a longtime measure to stem the spread of Covid-19.

To counter the spread of the virus, Türkiye has administered over 145.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January 2021.

White House: Congress must act to replenish Covid funds

The US will soon begin to run out of money to bolster Covid-19 testing supplies and to guarantee that uninsured Americans keep getting free treatment for the virus unless Congress swiftly approves more funding, the White House has warned.

Nearly a year after passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the administration says the federal government has nearly used up the money dedicated directly to Covid-19 response.

More money from Congress is urgently needed to buy antibody treatments, preventative pills for the immunocompromised and to fund community testing sites, officials say.

“From the COVID side, the bank account is empty,” said Covid-19 deputy coordinator Natalie Quillian.

“We’re in conversations with lawmakers about how to secure the funding, but it’s urgently needed.” Some of the consequences could be felt later this month.

Indonesia, Malaysia to ease curbs on foreign visitors further

Indonesia is considering a quarantine waiver for foreign visitors to its holiday island of Bali from next week, officials have said, while neighbour Malaysia announced the removal of curbs on travellers from Thailand and Cambodia.