Renegade Libyan general Khalifa Haftar has hired veteran American political insiders to lobby on his behalf with the Biden administration and Congress, documents show.

Haftar has made a $40,000 advance payment to retain the services of former special counsel to President Bill Clinton, Lanny Davis and ex-Republican House lawmaker Robert Livingston, according to Foreign Agents Registration Act filings dated September 3.

READ MORE: Do Khalifa Haftar’s actions indicate more violence Libya?

The total fees Haftar will pay amount to some $960,000 over the course of six months, an engagement letter contained in the Justice Department documents indicates.

Davis and Livingston are to arrange meetings for Haftar between White House, Pentagon and State Department officials, as well as key members of Congress including the leadership in the House of Representatives and Senate, according to the documents.

The duo are also expected to arrange additional meetings with think tanks such as the left-leaning Center for American Progress and the United States Institute of Peace ahead of Libya's general election in December.