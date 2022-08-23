Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has met with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq ahead of a five-way Arab summit.

A spokesperson for Sisi said the Egyptian leader met with UAE’s Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Bahraini King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi on Monday.

The five leaders "exchanged views on ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation" between their countries, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The Egyptian presidency said the formal summit would open on Tuesday after Egyptian media earlier said it would begin on Monday.

The meeting takes place in Al Alamein city, northwestern Egypt, the scene of one of the fiercest battles of World War II that helped decide the conflict's outcome.

READ MORE: Lebanon signs gas agreement with Egypt to boost power supply

Discussing regional issues, strengthening ties