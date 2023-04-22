The events of 1915 are turning into a tool for political gain against Türkiye, regardless of historical context, the country's communications director has said.

"The events of 1915 are handled unilaterally and used against Türkiye for political purposes," Fahrettin Altun said on Friday in a video message at The Call for Truth: Historical Facts of the 1915 Events panel held by Türkiye's Communications Directorate in New York.

Regardless of the historical context, what happened in 1915 is evolving into a "unilateral narrative that is becoming increasingly entrenched," he said.

He criticised world parliaments that serve their domestic politics by taking unilateral, hasty and superficial decisions and said: “Unfounded allegations regarding the events of 1915 were constantly brought to the forefront by constantly manipulating the international public, both through terrorist activities against our country under the name of ASALA [Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia] and through disinformation."

Decrying Armenia's allegations regarding the events of 1915, he said: "The attempt to describe and present the events of 1915 as so-called genocide without any historical and legal justification is nothing more than a slander fueled by political calculations."

Underlining Türkiye’s efforts for scholarly research and demonstrate the facts to the world, Altun said: "It would be beneficial for both parties to address the events of 1915 in a manner that is constructive and balanced and dialogue-oriented, devoid of ideological approaches based on unilateral acts of third countries."

Türkiye reiterated its readiness to develop relations with Armenia based on mutual respect and to establish a joint history commission.

"While historical events should be addressed and evaluated in the era in which they occurred, and their solution should be based on legal evidence and witnesses, manipulation and perception management are prevalent in politics, academia and the public," he said.

Türkiye believes discussing historical events based on concrete evidence rather than speculations can lead to the truth, said Altun.