Azerbaijani troops wounded by mines laid by Armenian forces in Karabakh
Relations between the two countries have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.
According to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, preliminary estimates reveal that Armenia laid more than one million mines on Azerbaijani territory during its occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh. / Photo: AA
April 22, 2023

Azerbaijan has said that three of its soldiers have been wounded by mines laid by Armenian forces in the region of Karabakh.

A truck carrying supplies to positions near the village of Allahgulular in Shusha province hit a mine laid by Armenian forces, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Two soldiers in the vehicle were injured in the blast that rendered the vehicle unusable, the statement said, adding that another soldier who went to the aid of the wounded was injured after stepping on an anti-personnel mine.

The ministry said Armenia bears full responsibility for the incident.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, in 44 days of clashes, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation.

The 2020 Russian-brokered Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement was signed on November 9 by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin and ended hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

SOURCE:AA
