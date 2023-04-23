WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hundreds of Turkish citizens depart from Sudan amid ongoing clashes
Türkiye begins to repatriate its citizens from Sudan amid ongoing clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.
Hundreds of Turkish citizens depart from Sudan amid ongoing clashes
In addition to Turkish citizens, citizens of many countries such as Azerbaijan, Japan, China, Mexico, and Yemen were evacuated from Sudan. (Reuters) / Others
April 23, 2023

Türkiye has started repatriation operations in Sudan for its citizens after the conflict erupted between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the country, according to diplomatic sources.

Nearly 1,000 Turkish citizens set out for home from two points in the capital Khartoum and another point from Wad Madani city, the sources said on Sunday.

The Turkish nationals will travel overland to reach the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, and then take a flight from there to Istanbul.

In addition to Turkish citizens, citizens of many countries such as Azerbaijan, Japan, China, Mexico, and Yemen were evacuated from Sudan.

Earlier on Sunday, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has discussed the evacuation of Turkish nationals with his acting counterpart in Sudan, which should take place in the coming hours, according to an announcement by the ministry.

“The issue of ensuring that our citizens in Sudan can safely leave the country and return to their homeland was brought to the agenda by our President and Minister, in their contacts with their Sudanese counterparts and in meetings with some third countries,” the ministry said.

“The necessary preparations were carried out in coordination by our Khartoum Embassy and our Ministry.”

Recommended

Designated locations for evacuation

According to Anadolu news agency, Cavusoglu held a phone call with his acting counterpart from Sudan, Ali al Sadiq, to address the evacuation of Turkish nationals.

In a separate social media post, the Turkish embassy in Khartoum advised citizens of Türkiye to gather at three designated locations for the possible evacuation.

Clashes between rival Sudanese military factions continued on Sunday despite a 72-hour cease-fire declared for the Muslim holiday of Eid.

There have been reports of explosions and fighting, particularly around the military headquarters and presidential palace in Khartoum.

At least 413 people have died and more than 3,500 injured in Sudan since the fighting erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

READ MORE: Türkiye moves to evacuate citizens from Sudan amid ongoing fighting

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee