Many Ottomans who migrated from the Ottoman Empire to Latin American countries in the 19th century were described as "Los Turcos" (Turkish people) have achieved significant success in many fields from politics to business, from art to literature.

There were various waves of migration from the Ottoman Empire to Latin America from 1860 to the end of World War I, while World War II forced even more people to migrate to Latin America.

Some immigrants were first greeted by the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and preferred to stay in Latin America although they set off to the US hoping to see the Statue of Liberty.

Immigrants who arrived in the Americas from the Ottoman Empire were called "Los Turcos" in the region.

Also, diplomatic and consular relations between the Ottoman Empire and some Latin American countries began in the same period.

According to some open sources, Latin America is home to around 30 million "Turcos," mostly Arabs, who came to the region in the 19th century with Ottoman passports.

Why did people migrate to Latin America?

Among the reasons for migration to Latin America are post-war economic difficulties, population change, and internal dynamics.

Most immigrants arrived in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, while some settled in Honduras, El Salvador, and Colombia.

Around 103,000 people went to Argentina from Ottoman lands until 1920, and Los Turcos became the 4th nation that immigrated to this country after Italians, Spaniards, and Russians.

Political, social, and economic developments in Latin America were also linked to the causes of migration to this region.

While industrial development has created wealth in the region, it has also created a market for commercial activities of interest to Middle Eastern immigrants.

Meanwhile, due to Latin America's colonial past, the arrival of immigrants was seen as a threat to the identity of their country by European-origin Latin American elites.

Los Turcos began to be exposed to cultural and religious discrimination in the Latin geography they migrated to.