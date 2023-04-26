WORLD
3 MIN READ
Peru 'turned a blind eye' on protester killings: HRW
Citing Peru's rights ombudsman, Human Rights Watch says clashes between security forces and protesters demanding the resignation of new leader Dina Boluarte left at least 49 people dead.
Peru 'turned a blind eye' on protester killings: HRW
Relatives of the victims killed during latest protests against Peru's President Dina Boluarte, attend a mass in Juliaca. in February. (REUTERS/Pilar Olivares) / Others
April 26, 2023

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Peru's authorities of turning a blind eye as security forces committed "extrajudicial and arbitrary" killings of protesters in recent anti-government demonstrations.

"Peru's military and police likely carried out extrajudicial or arbitrary killings and committed other egregious abuses against demonstrators and bystanders during protests from December 2022 through February 2023," HRW said in its report published on Wednesday.

Protests broke out in early December after former president Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested.

Months of demonstrations resulted in regular clashes between security forces and protesters demanding the resignation of Castillo's successor Dina Boluarte, leaving almost 50 people dead.

Using figures from Peru's rights ombudsman, HRW said 49 people were killed, including eight children, and that 39 of the deaths were "from gunshot wounds."

"The Boluarte administration seems to have looked the other way for weeks as security forces killed protesters and bystanders," said Cesar Munoz, HRW's associate Americas director.

Recommended

"There were serious acts of violence by protesters, which need to be investigated, but that is no justification for the brutal, indiscriminate, and disproportionate response by security forces."

HRW called on the government to "invite a commission of independent international experts to support criminal investigations."

A police officer was burnt alive in his vehicle and six soldiers also died during the protests after they drowned while fleeing from marchers.

More than 1,3000 people were injured during the protests, including several hundred police officers.

Boluarte, 60, is being investigates by the public prosecutor's office for alleged "genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries," although her political position grants her immunity from prosecution.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee