The United Nations warned that gang violence in Haiti is spreading at "an alarming rate", asking once again for an international force to help restore order in the crisis-torn Caribbean country.

From lynchings and rooftop snipers to the murder of children, a "shocking increase" in violent crimes over the past three months is inflicting terror on Haiti's population, a UN envoy said.

"Gang violence is expanding at an alarming rate in areas previously considered relatively safe in Port-au-Prince and outside the capital," Maria Isabel Salvador, special representative to Haiti told the Security Council.

The diplomat cited figures from the Haitian National Police and the United Nations that showed the number of reported violent crimes — including murders, rapes, kidnappings and lynchings — more than doubling in the first quarter of 2023.

She said 1,647 such incidents were recorded, compared to 692 in the same period in 2022.

"The horrific violence in gang-ridden areas, including sexual violence, particularly against women and girls, is emblematic of the terror afflicting much of Haiti's population," Salvador added.

She said that interviews carried out by the UN "indicate that gangs continue to use sexual violence, including multiple perpetrator rape, to terrorise and inflict pain on populations living in areas under the control of their rivals."

She added children are among the victims "of the most heinous crimes, including killings, kidnappings, and rape."

"Over the last three months, school children have been hit by bullets while sitting in their classrooms and kidnapped when being dropped off at school," Salvador told diplomats.

The Ecuadoran said that some residents — faced with increasingly violent armed gangs vying for control of neighborhoods in Port-au-Prince and with little to no police presence — "have begun to take matters in their own hands."