The number of victims linked to a suspected starvation cult in Kenya has climbed to 98 as weeping relatives anxiously awaited news of loved ones after investigators unearthed mass graves last week.

The discovery of dozens of bodies buried in Shakahola forest near the coastal town of Malindi shocked Kenyans, with cult leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge accused of driving his followers to death by preaching that starvation was the only path to God.

The gruesome saga, which has been dubbed the "Shakahola Forest Massacre", has prompted calls for a crackdown on fringe religious outfits in the largely Christian country.

"We had a lot of challenges today with the rain but in the end we had eight bodies taken out," a police source told the AFP news agency, bringing the total to 98. "We will continue the exercise" on Thursday, they added.

"[Nthenge] He told them to starve themselves ahead of the world's end on April 15, saying he would be that last one and that he would lock the doors," said Stephen Mwiti, whose wife and six children joined the cult and are feared dead.

Mwiti said he had heard this from a former cult member who had been expelled for drinking water during the mass fast.

Hospital staff in the coastal town of Malindi, where corpses and survivors are being taken, said they had heard the same account from survivors.

"He [Nthenge] had an elaborate plan of killing children, youths and then adults, telling them he would be the last one to starve himself to death," said one of the hospital staff, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Mwiti said he had raised the alarm with police, but felt that he had been ignored. A spokeswoman for the police said she would respond to a request for comment later.

At the state-run Malindi Sub-County Hospital, where the morgue is already stretched well beyond capacity with dozens of bodies, families were desperate to know if their loved ones had been found.

Teenager Issa Ali was taken to Shakahola in 2020 by his mother and told AFP he had been beaten by Nthenge when he tried to leave, until his father rescued him.

"The last time I saw my mum was in February," the soft-spoken 16-year-old said.

"She was so weak the last time I saw her."

Hassan Musa, a Kenya Red Cross official, told AFP that 311 people, including 150 minors, had been reported missing to its support staff in Malindi.

"We are talking about people mostly from Kenya, but also from Tanzania and Nigeria. Some have been missing for years ."

The rise of cult-like churches in Kenya has become a growing concern with some leaders using extreme teachings that put their followers' lives at risk.