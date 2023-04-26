Türkiye has criticised the inauguration of the "shameful" Nemesis Monument in the Armenian capital Yerevan, which honours assassins of Ottoman and Azerbaijani officials in the early 1920s.

"We strongly condemn the opening of the 'Nemesis Monument' in Yerevan, which is dedicated to the perpetrators of the assassinations against Ottoman political and military leaders in the early 1920s and Azerbaijani officials of the time, as well as even some Ottoman citizens of Armenian origin," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The opening of this shameful monument glorifies a bloody act of terror that led to heinous terrorist attacks in which 31 of our diplomats and their family members were murdered," it said.

The statement also underlined that the way these events were portrayed by Armenian media indicated that a distorted and unacceptable understanding of history persisted among some people.

"Such provocative steps, which are incompatible with the spirit of the normalisation process between Türkiye and Armenia, will in no way contribute to the efforts to establish lasting and sustainable peace and stability in the region. On the contrary, they will negatively affect the normalisation process," it said.

Azerbaijan slams 'terrorist policy'