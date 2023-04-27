Palestine has slammed Ursula von der Leyen for her anti-Palestinian trope to mark the 75th anniversary of the creation of Israel and demanded apology from the European Commission chief.

Palestine particularly criticised on Wednesday her "make the desert bloom" comment, a cliche frequently used by far-right Israelis to suggest Palestine was an empty desert before the creation of the Jewish state.

"Such propagandist discourse dehumanises and erases the Palestinian people and falsifies their rich history and civilisation," Palestine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"Likewise, such a narrative perpetuates the continued and racist denial of the Nakba [catastrophe] and whitewashes Israel's illegal occupation and apartheid regime."

The ministry said the rhetoric casts doubt on the EU's declared commitment to international law and human rights, demanding an apology to the Palestinian people.

"President Ursula von der Leyen owes them and the Palestinian people an apology."

The EU Commission chief celebrated the 75th anniversary of Israel's creation, saying after the "greatest tragedy" in human history, referring to the Holocaust, the Jews finally found a home.

"You have literally made the desert bloom," Ursula said, in the comment that provoked outrage on social media as well as Palestine's strong response.

"Europe and Israel are bound to be allies," she added. "Your freedom is our freedom."