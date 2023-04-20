Sudan's military and rival paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have announced that their leaders will not negotiate with each other to end the ongoing crisis in the country.

The military has instead demanded the surrender of the RSF.

"The Sudanese people do not deserve to suffer during Eid, and the RSF's personal greed is the reason for the current situation. The military is committed to defending the country and restoring hope for its citizens," Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan tells Al Jazeera.

RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo confirmed to media organisations that they have failed to reach a ceasefire.

Explosions and gunfire resounded in Sudan's capital Thursday as fighting between the forces of two rival generals showed no signs of abating ahead of festivities marking the end of Ramadan.

Nearly 300 people have been killed since the fighting erupted Saturday between forces loyal to Sudan's army chief Al Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the RSF.

Some of the fiercest battles have taken place in the capital Khartoum, a city home to five million people, most of whom have been cloistered in their homes without electricity, food and water.

"We were awoken today at around 4:30 am to the roaring sound of fighter jets and air strikes," said Nazek Abdalla, a 38-year-old in southern Khartoum.

"We locked our doors and windows hoping no stray bullets would hit our building."

The violence entered a sixth day after another truce unravelled on Wednesday, with the crackle of gunfire heard and columns of thick black smoke seen rising from buildings around Khartoum International Airport and the army headquarters in the capital.

The RSF had said its forces would "fully commit to a complete ceasefire" from 1600 GMT on Wednesday for 24 hours, as did the army.

But witnesses said gunfire did not cease in Khartoum from the appointed time and into the night, as another ceasefire was breached within minutes of its supposed start for the second time in as many days.

As fighting continues, many terrified Sudanese fled Khartoum, hauling whatever belongings they could carry and trying to get out of the capital, where forces loyal to the country's top two generals have been battling each other with tanks, artillery and airstrikes since Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese army said 177 Egyptian Air Force troops were airlifted back to Egypt, a few days after being held in the northern town of Merowe by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF].

The Sudanese army in a statement said the Egyptians had been evacuated from Dongola, north of the country.

