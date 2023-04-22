For millennia, Lake Prespa was pristine. But under pressure from climate change, unchecked pumping and pollution, the prehistoric body of water in southeast Europe is shrinking at an alarming rate.

Straddling the borders of Albania, Greece and North Macedonia, Lake Prespa is believed to be home to thousands of species that rely on the water and its surrounding habitat.

Warming temperatures have wreaked havoc on the annual snowfall in the area, drying up vital streams that feed into Prespa — which has put the species that depend on the lake and another nearby body of water at risk.

The drop in precipitation has led to the steady retreat of the water, which in some places has receded by up to three kilometers (nearly two miles), according to park rangers who keep a close eye on the lake.

"Earlier there was a lot more snow that could reach one meter or a meter and a half, while in recent years the snowfall has been almost nonexistent," Goran Stojanovski, a 38-year-old ranger who has spent over a decade monitoring the lake in North Macedonia, told AFP news agency.

Other experts concur, pointing to the numerous ways the fallout from climate change has led to the steady shrinking of its shores.

"The changes noted in the lake's levels are connected to climate change," said Spase Shumka, a professor at the Agricultural University of Tirana in the Albanian capital.

Shumka pointed to the higher temperatures that have also increased evaporation and slashed annual precipitation.

"Based on the location, the only solution lies in joint action," the professor added.

To add to Prespa's woes, the surrounding apple farms rely heavily on its water, with one study cited by NASA reporting that the lake had lost seven percent of it s surface area and half of its volume between 1984 and 2020.

READ MORE:Floods, droughts, heatwaves: UN says fearsome weather patterns defined 2022

'Pollution'

Environmental pollution coming from agricultural run-off from the seemingly endless rows of nearby orchards only adds to its problems, leading to algae blooms that spur fears of creating dead zones.

"The lake has been polluted intensively for decades," says Zlatko Levkov, a biologist at the University of Cyril and Methodius in Skopje.

"Simply said, the habitat of many species could completely change, and the population of those species would decrease and potentially go extinct."

According to experts, Prespa has filled this picturesque valley in southeastern Europe for between one and five million years, making it one of the oldest freshwater ecological systems on the continent.

Approximately 2,000 species of fish, birds and mammals along with an array of flora depend on its waters for sustenance.