WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tens of people killed by militants in Burkina Faso
Dozens of men and young people were killed by the men, dressed in military uniforms, survivors say.
Tens of people killed by militants in Burkina Faso
The violence has left more than 10,000 people dead, according to non-governmental aid groups, and displaced two million people from their homes. / AFP
April 24, 2023

Sixty people were killed in Burkina Faso by men wearing military uniforms, a prosecutor said, announcing an investigation into the latest attack in the insurgency-hit country.

"About 60 people were killed by people wearing the uniforms of our national armed forces" on Thursday in the village of Karma, in northern Yatenga province, Ouahigouya High Court prosecutor Lamine Kabore told AFP in a statement late Sunday, citing the gendarmerie.

"The wounded have been evacuated and are currently being taken care of within our health facilities," he said, adding that the perpetrators had "taken various goods".

According to residents contacted by AFP, survivors said more than 100 people on motorbikes and pick-up trucks raided Karma.

Dozens of men and young people were killed by the men, dressed in military uniforms, they said.

Survivors gave a toll of "around 80 dead".

READ MORE:Dozens dead in Burkina Faso attacks

Bloody attacks

Recommended

The west African country is battling a militant insurgency that spilled over from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

The latest bloodshed occurred a week after 34 defence volunteers and six soldiers were killed in an attack by suspected militants near the village of Aorema, about 15 kilometres (10 miles) from Ouahigouya.

Following that attack, Burkina Faso's military junta declared a "general mobilisation" to give the state "all necessary means" to combat a string of bloody attacks blamed on militants affiliated with Al Qaeda and Daesh terror group.

The government had already announced a plan to recruit 5,000 more soldiers to battle the insurgency that has gripped one of the world's poorest countries since 2015.

Captain Ibrahim Traore, Burkina's transitional president, has declared a goal of recapturing the 40 percent of the country's territory which is controlled by militant groups.

The violence has left more than 10,000 people dead, according to non-governmental aid groups, and displaced two million people from their homes. 

READ MORE: Burkinabe protesters call on French army to leave the country

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee