Sixty people were killed in Burkina Faso by men wearing military uniforms, a prosecutor said, announcing an investigation into the latest attack in the insurgency-hit country.

"About 60 people were killed by people wearing the uniforms of our national armed forces" on Thursday in the village of Karma, in northern Yatenga province, Ouahigouya High Court prosecutor Lamine Kabore told AFP in a statement late Sunday, citing the gendarmerie.

"The wounded have been evacuated and are currently being taken care of within our health facilities," he said, adding that the perpetrators had "taken various goods".

According to residents contacted by AFP, survivors said more than 100 people on motorbikes and pick-up trucks raided Karma.

Dozens of men and young people were killed by the men, dressed in military uniforms, they said.

Survivors gave a toll of "around 80 dead".

READ MORE:Dozens dead in Burkina Faso attacks

Bloody attacks