Israeli forces are conducting searches beyond the yellow line in Gaza to find remains of Israeli captives, public broadcaster KAN reported.

KAN, citing a security source, said late on Saturday that the searches for the bodies of captives are taking place in areas controlled by the Israeli forces within the "yellow line,” a non-physical demarcation line that the Israeli troops withdrew to in Gaza under the ceasefire agreement reached earlier this month.

The yellow line extends from south of northern Gaza down to the outskirts of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The searches are being carried out based on “intelligence estimates” indicating the possibility of finding bodies there, the source said.

"Starting Sunday, heavy engineering vehicles will be allowed to enter Gaza to help speed up search operations," the source said, without giving further details.