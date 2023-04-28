The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has picked Qatar to host the 2027 edition of its marquee men’s World Cup.

“With all of the teams playing in the same city, fans can plan everything far in advance and enjoy a unique experience since all venues are within 30 minutes of each other,” the Switzerland-based governing body said on Friday.

“Additionally, all venues to be used for FIBA’s flagship men’s event are already constructed, while widely used green technologies will help in delivering the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 as a carbon-neutral event."

.