TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish evacuation plane  shot at in Sudan
A Turkish C-130 plane, which was headed to Wadi Seidna Air Base for the evacuation, came under small arms fire, said a ministry statement.
Turkish evacuation plane  shot at in Sudan
The plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported, the Turkish National Defense Ministry statement said. / Photo: AFP 
April 28, 2023

A Turkish military plane on a mission to evacuate Turkish citizens from conflict-torn Sudan has come under gunfire, the Turkish National Defense Ministryhas said.

The Turkish C-130 plane, which was headed to Wadi Seidna Air Base for the evacuation, came under small arms fire, said a ministry statement on Friday.

The plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported, the statement added.

Earlier, speaking on the continuing evacuation, the ministry said: “The first group of our citizens was safely brought to Türkiye by planes belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces.”

Evacuation efforts will continue until all Turkish citizens are transported out of Sudan, it added.

Recommended

A cease-fire that came into force at Tuesday midnight was the latest attempt to stop the fighting that first erupted on April 15.

At least 460 people have been killed and more than 4,000 injured in clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since the conflict began, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the army and paramilitaries concerning military security reform.

The reform envisages full RSF participation in the military – one of the main issues in negotiations with international and regional parties for a transition to civilian, democratic rule.

RelatedPlanes from Port Sudan bring more Turkish citizens to Istanbul
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay