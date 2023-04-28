A Turkish military plane on a mission to evacuate Turkish citizens from conflict-torn Sudan has come under gunfire, the Turkish National Defense Ministryhas said.

The Turkish C-130 plane, which was headed to Wadi Seidna Air Base for the evacuation, came under small arms fire, said a ministry statement on Friday.

The plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported, the statement added.

Earlier, speaking on the continuing evacuation, the ministry said: “The first group of our citizens was safely brought to Türkiye by planes belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces.”

Evacuation efforts will continue until all Turkish citizens are transported out of Sudan, it added.