President Joe Biden has thanked some of his top donors as he launches areelection campaign that is expected to need to raise well over $1 billion to secure his second term.

"It's because of you, I'm standing here," Biden said in the ballroom of a Washington hotel on Friday evening. "And it's because of you, we're going to win this time around."

The summit on Friday evening is not a fundraiser and it was not clear how many of the attendees had yet cut checks to Biden's campaign. Rather, it is billed as a strategy session for high-dollar donors and fundraisers who will tap their networks to help fund Biden's campaign over the next 18 months.

Also in attendance were some of the Democratic Party's most high-profile governors — Gavin Newsom of California, Wes Moore of Maryland and Phil Murphy of New Jersey — and other lawmakers who are close with the president.

"We're still in a battle for the soul of this country," Biden said, echoing his campaign message from 2020, when he defeated president Donald Trump.

A rematch is possible next year, with Trump leading in the polls for the Republican presidential nomination.

In addition to a Friday dinner, top Biden advisers and his campaign co-chairs will brief attendees on Saturday on the campaign's strategy ahead of the 2024 race to "fund winning campaigns from the top of the ticket on down," the campaign said.

"Now that he's thrown his hat back into the ring, the dam has burst and people are super excited and on board," said Jeffrey Katzenberg, a co-chair of Biden's campaign. "We’re at the beginning of the beginning. It's a marathon, not a sprint. And we are in an enviable position in that we're singularly focused on running and winning in November 2024 and all of our efforts and resources are really focused on that."

