Shares of First Republic have fallen further into an abyss amid mounting speculation over the US regional bank's way forward after it reported a big fall in deposits.

After dropping more than 50 percent earlier on Friday, shares of First Republic finished the day at $3.51, down 43 percent following numerous trading halts due to volatility.

Now worth only about $654 million, the bank has had a stunning loss of value since its peak days in November 2021, when it had a market capitalisation of more than $40 billion.

The latest free fall follows First Republic's disclosure on Monday that it lost more than $100 billion in deposits in the first quarter.

The bank also said on Monday that its deposit situation had stabilised following a $30 billion infusion of funds announced in mid-March from a consortium of 11 US private banks and that it was "pursuing strategic options."

Since then, various news reports have focused on potential rescue packages involving other banks. But so far nothing concrete has materialised.

While the recent batch of earnings reports from mid-sized US banks pointed to a weakening profit outlook in anticipation of tougher rules, market watchers viewed the reports as broadly reassuring.

CFRA Research analyst Alexander Yokum considers the most likely scenarios involve a sale of First Republic following a receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation [FDIC], or the sale of its assets to other financial players.

But a problem for either scenario would be the negative value of First Republic's loans, which would result in a loss in value for a prospective buyer.

"Maybe the government will come up with some interesting way to make it enticing," Yokum said.

