Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has attended the Teknofest festival in Istanbul along with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and head of the UN-recognised government of Libya Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

Türkiye is the guarantor of peace, stability and safety in our region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, speaking on the occasion.

Speaking at Türkiye's major technology event Teknofest on Saturday, Aliyev stressed that Türkiye became a country that has a say in the world during the last 20 years.

He noted that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are always together and friends.

Mentioning the country's struggle with Armenia in the Karabakh region last year, he said Türkiye supported Azerbaijan from the beginning to the end of the war.

Congratulating Selcuk Bayraktar, the head of T3 Foundation, the organiser of Teknofest, and chief technology officer of Turkish aviation firm Baykar, Aliyev said Baykar will soon open a centre in Azerbaijan to produce aircraft.

Aliyev also drove Türkiye's indigenous electric car TOGG's T10X model at the event.