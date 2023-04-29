TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan announces Türkiye's first space traveller candidates
Türkiye's air force pilot Alper Gezeravci will be sent to International Space Station, while Tuva Cihangir Atasever is selected as a reserve candidate, President Erdogan says in Teknofest.
Erdogan announces Türkiye's first space traveller candidates
Türkiye established the Turkish Space Agency in 2018, and announced the country's space program in 2019, as well as the crewed space mission. / Photo: AA
April 29, 2023

Türkiye has selected Alper Gezeravci and Tuva Cihangir Atasever as the country's first space travellers to be sent into space in the last quarter of this year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced.

Speaking at the country's major technology event Teknofest on Saturday, he said Gezeravci, a pilot in the Turkish Air Force, will be sent to the International Space Station, while Atasever, a system engineer in the Turkish missile producer Roketsan in the field of space launch systems, was chosen as the reserve candidate.

Türkiye established the Turkish Space Agency in 2018, and announced the country's space program in 2019, as well as the crewed space mission.

Young people will carry Türkiye to the top league, and they will realize the country's dream of full independence, Erdogan said, adding: "We have struggled a lot to establish a climate in our country where our young people can pursue their dreams without fear."

"We broke the shackles of backwardness in Türkiye, we built the infrastructure of a great and powerful Türkiye," he noted.

RelatedTEKNOFEST: Türkiye's largest technology, aviation event begins in Istanbul

World's number one event

Recommended

He also said Türkiye became a hope for all oppressed people, noting: "We have shown that it is not the destiny of our nation to live by depending on others."

On Teknofest, he said it is the world's number one aviation and space event, and it became a brand in its field.

He stressed that the number of participants in the event has been increasing each year since 2018.

While the first edition of the event received 4,233 applications from competitors in 2018, this year, the figure reached 333 teams and 1 million people, he said.

Mentioning the country's recent defence products, such as uncrewed fighter jet Kizilelma, the fifth generation warcraft TF-X, satellite IMECE, light warcraft and jet trainer Hurjet and Multirole Heavy Combat Helicopter ATAK-2, he said Teknofest is the symbol of all of these developments.

The five-day Teknofest, which started on Thursday, features several cutting-edge technology projects and defence products.

RelatedAzerbaijani, Libyan leaders attend Türkiye's Teknofest
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay