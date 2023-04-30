At least five people have been killed and several injured as massive rains, along with flash floods, have lashed southwestern Pakistan over the past 24 hours, rescue agencies and local media reported.

Torrential rains and flashfloods inundated several roads, including portions of two key highways across southwestern Balochistan province, disconnecting it with rest of the country, apart from damaging dozens of mud houses and crops in at least 10 districts, the country's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Sunday.

Two casualties were reported from the Khuzdar and Labella districts, each, while one person was killed in the remote Ketch district in multiple rain-related accidents, the PDMA said.

Chaghi, Pangur, Muchh, Chaman, Sibbi and Harnai were other hard-hit districts where rains and flashfloods washed away or damaged dozens of mud houses, standing crops and causing streams to overflow.