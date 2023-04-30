At least 10 people were killed in an armed attack overnight in Guayaquil, Ecuador's main port city and economic hub that is under a state of emergency due to rising drug violence, police said Sunday.

The gruesome attack, which one witness described as a shooting, occurred at a mechanic shop in the city's southwest. Bodies could be seen lying on the sidewalk in pools of blood, as people cried and hugged one another while police cordoned off the area, according to AFP.

Ecuador's attorney general's office said on Twitter that it had opened a "preliminary investigation into the murder of 10 people, following an armed attack on Saturday night. ... Two other people are wounded."

Police also confirmed the death toll in Guayaquil, which has become one of the country's increasingly bloody centres of a turf war between rival drug-trafficking gangs.

A rifle and 9-millimeter caliber guns were found at the scene, the Ecuadorean Prosecutor's Office posted on its Twitter account.

The port city's position on the Pacific coast makes it a strategic launch point for shipments of drugs to the United States and Europe.