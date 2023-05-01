Modern slavery happens in nearly every country in the world, regardless of ethnicity, culture, or religion.

In fact, more than half (52 percent) of all forced labor and a quarter of all forced marriages can be found in upper-middle-income or high-income countries, according to the International Labor Organization (ILO).

In the last few years especially, the number of people in modern slavery has risen significantly.

In 2021, 10 million more people were in modern slavery compared to 2016 global estimates, according to the organization.

In that same year, 50 million people were living in modern slavery, including 28 million in forced labor and 22 million in forced marriages, said the ILO.

The ILO reported that most cases of forced labor (86 percent) are found in the private sector.

Forced labour in sectors other than commercial sexual exploitation accounts for 63 percent of all forced labour, it said, while forced commercial sexual exploitation represents 23 percent of all forced labour, with nearly four out of five of those in forced commercial sexual exploitation being women or girls.

State-imposed forced labor accounts for 14 percent of people in forced labor, said the ILO.

Nearly one in eight of all those in forced labor are children (3.3 million), with more than half estimated to be victims of commercial sexual exploitation, it said.

Aidan McQuade, one of the leading antislavery voices and the author of the book Ethical Leadership: Moral Decision-making Under Pressure, told Anadolu that the increase is due to the political economy, outdated laws, customs, and “the policies which facilitate this.”

Several factors played a significant part in creating an environment in which people can be exploited and enslaved, said McQuade, adding that tight visas make migrant workers particularly vulnerable to their employers being exploited.

The 28 million people estimated to be in forced labour are enslaved within the supply chains and operations of a lot of private businesses which operate on high streets and fashionable shopping districts, he said.

For instance, in South and Southeast Asia, there are “dreadful human rights abuses,” including slavery within almost every stage of the clothing process, with most of the resulting garments ending up being worn by “people like you and me.”

Some of the electronics workshops in Southeast and Central Asia are known to “significantly exploit” people, including children, said McQuade, adding that many computers and cellphones are in fact produced by slavery.

The world’s fishing boats are staffed by people who have been enslaved under the most brutal conditions, where murder is not an infrequent punishment, added McQuade, who is also a former director of Anti-Slavery International.

According to him, there is also significant exploitation and forced labor within the maritime transport industry.

The whole forced labor system is “exploiting the desperation of very poor people” who are trying to work their way out of poverty, he said.

Related What will the exodus of migrant labour mean for Kashmir’s economy?

Ideologically committed to slavery

Policies, practices and laws to protect people who are at risk of enslavement “must be put in place,” said McQuade.

But instead, “what we're seeing is a lot of lip service, from the governments of the world, from the elites of the world, who are simply not putting in place the necessary policies and laws in order to protect poor people from forced labor.”

He said governments around the world are not doing enough due to ignorance that leads them to confuse the issue of trafficking with the issue of smuggling.

Smuggling, he explained, is breaking immigration regulations while human trafficking is putting people into “situations of slavery.”

And yet “these two words are used almost interchangeably by a lot of leading politicians, which indicates a fundamental lack of understanding of the problem. And if you don't understand a problem, you can’t come up with solutions to it,” added McQuade.

According to him, certain countries have established for themselves what they think are competitive economic advantages based on the fact that they allow a portion of the population within their borders to be exploited.