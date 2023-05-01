President Joe Biden has reiterated US commitment to the Philippines' security and noted the "deep friendship" of the two nations as he welcomed Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for White House talks.

Marcos' visit to Washington on Monday comes after the US and the Philippines last week completed their largest war drills ever.

The Philippines this year agreed to give the US access to four more bases on the islands as the US looks to deter China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea.

Biden went out of his way to note the progress in the US-Philippine relationship — one that has had ups and downs over the years and was in a difficult place when Marcos took office less than a year ago.

"We are facing new challenges and I couldn’t think of a better partner to have than you." Biden told Marcos at the start of their Oval Office meeting.

"The United States also remains ironclad in our commitment to the defence of the Philippines, including in the South China Sea, and we will continue to support the Philippines military modernisation."