Israel bombs Gaza after Khader Adnan's death
Israeli warplanes target besieged Palestinian enclave following death of 45-year-old prisoner in Israeli custody.
An explosion is seen as Israel strikes blockaded Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
May 2, 2023

Israeli warplanes have carried out air strikes targeting areas in besieged Gaza, Israeli army and witnesses in Gaza said, provoking rocket attacks from Gaza. Both sides agreed to a ceasefire after hours of fighting.

Israeli strikes late on Tuesday came after rocket barrages were launched following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in Israeli custody.

Khader Adnan, who was affiliated with Palestine's Islamic Jihad group, died in an Israeli prison after an 87-day hunger strike.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, said Israeli planes hit two locations in the main part of Gaza city.

Israel used fighter jets and drones to bomb multiple sites in northern Gaza, said TRT World's Nizar Sadawi reporting from Gaza. He said Palestinian groups also fired a fresh barrage of rockets in response to Israeli attacks.

The Israeli fighter jets shelled, with several missiles, sites of armed factions in Gaza City and central areas of the strip, according to witnesses and an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has not provided any information on whether there are any casualties.

Dozens of rockets have been fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians, leaving them running to bomb shelters, the Israeli army said, adding, "This has been the reality for many in Israel today."

Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza exchanged fire shortly after the death of Adnan.

Gaza and Israel agreed to a ceasefire early on Wednesday, two Palestinian officials said.

The "reciprocal and simultaneous" ceasefire went into effect at 3:30 am [0030 GMT] and was brought about with efforts from Egyptian, Qatari and United Nations officials, the sources told Reuters news agency.

'Deliberate assassination'

The Israel Prison Service [IPS] said Adnan was found unconscious and was taken to the hospital but attempts to resuscitate him failed.

His death has triggered a storm of condemnations, with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh calling it a "deliberate assassination."

The 44-year-old, from the town of Arraba, west of Jenin, started his hunger strike on February 5 to protest his detention by Israeli authorities.

Adnan was repeatedly detained by Israeli forces and had staged multiple hunger strikes to protest his detention.

In 2012, Adnan staged a 66-day hunger strike in protest of his detention, forcing Israeli authorities to release him.

He staged similar hunger strikes in 2015 and 2018.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
