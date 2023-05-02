Israeli warplanes have carried out air strikes targeting areas in besieged Gaza, Israeli army and witnesses in Gaza said, provoking rocket attacks from Gaza. Both sides agreed to a ceasefire after hours of fighting.

Israeli strikes late on Tuesday came after rocket barrages were launched following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in Israeli custody.

Khader Adnan, who was affiliated with Palestine's Islamic Jihad group, died in an Israeli prison after an 87-day hunger strike.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, said Israeli planes hit two locations in the main part of Gaza city.

Israel used fighter jets and drones to bomb multiple sites in northern Gaza, said TRT World's Nizar Sadawi reporting from Gaza. He said Palestinian groups also fired a fresh barrage of rockets in response to Israeli attacks.

The Israeli fighter jets shelled, with several missiles, sites of armed factions in Gaza City and central areas of the strip, according to witnesses and an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has not provided any information on whether there are any casualties.

Dozens of rockets have been fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians, leaving them running to bomb shelters, the Israeli army said, adding, "This has been the reality for many in Israel today."

Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza exchanged fire shortly after the death of Adnan.