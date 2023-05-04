King Charles is set to be crowned alongside the Queen Consort, Camilla, at a lavish ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6, marking a momentous occasion in British history.

The King ascended the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year, making him the oldest new monarch in British history.

Since then, plans for the much-anticipated Coronation weekend, code-named Operation Golden Orb, have been released, with new ceremony details – from the crown King Charles will wear, to Prince William's role – new ceremony details are being announced every week.

The coronation ceremony is an ancient tradition that has remained largely unchanged for centuries. For nearly 1,000 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, customarily officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Objects considered sacred play a vital role in the ceremony, representing the powers and responsibilities of the monarch. During the ancient ritual, the new king or queen is presented with these objects.

At Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, the ceremony was divided into six parts: the recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture (including the crowning), the enthronement, and the homage.

As preparations for the coronation of King Charles accelerate, all eyes are on what traditions will be upheld during the ceremony. “The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and this year’s Coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognising the spirit of our times,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Here’s a look at what happens during the historic ceremony at the centre of London.

Procession

A key aspect of the coronation ceremony is the procession that commences at Buckingham Palace and culminates at Westminster Abbey. The grand display is led by the royal regalia and features state trumpeters, dignitaries, and members of the royal family.

The procession represents the symbolic journey of the monarch from their residence to the site of their coronation, as crowds line the route, cheering and waving flags in celebration.

Recognition and oath

During the coronation ceremony at the Abbey, the crowd is asked if they recognise the new monarch, to which they respond with “God Save The King” or “God Save The Queen”. Following this, the monarch pledges to rule according to the law and with compassion while wearing the traditional crimson Robe of State.

After the pledge, the monarch takes a seat in the Coronation Chair, originally crafted for King Edward I bn 1300. This revered chair has housed the Stone of Scone, also referred to as the ‘Stone of Destiny’, which holds historical significance for the kings of Scotland. Since 1996, it has been housed at Edinburgh Castle unless required for coronation.