WORLD
2 MIN READ
China urges 'high vigilance' over NATO expansion in Asia
NATO is planning to open its first liaison office in Japan to facilitate talks with security partners such as South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.
China urges 'high vigilance' over NATO expansion in Asia
NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said the alliance would not go into details of NATO allies' deliberations. / Photo: AP Archive
May 4, 2023

China has urged "high vigilance" in the face of NATO's "eastward expansion" following a media report that the alliance plans to set up an office in Japan to facilitate consultations with allies in the region.

NATO is planning to open its first liaison office in Asia with geopolitical challenges from China and Russia in mind, the Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday, citing Japanese and NATO officials.

The office will be located in Japan to facilitate talks with security partners such as South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said Asia was a "promising land for cooperation and development and should not be a battle arena for geopolitics".

"NATO's continual eastward expansion in the Asia-Pacific, interference in regional affairs, attempts to destroy regional peace and stability, and push for bloc confrontation calls for high vigilance from countries in the region," Mao told a regular press conference.

Recommended

The Nikkei Asia said the proposed office was due to open next year in Tokyo.

Asked about the Nikkei Asia report, NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said earlier the alliance would not go into details of NATO allies' deliberations.

"NATO has offices and liaison arrangements with a number of international organisations and partner countries, and allies regularly assess those liaison arrangements to ensure that they best serve the needs of both NATO and our partners," she said.

RelatedChina accuses NATO of exaggerating Beijing threat, ‘creating confrontation’
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine