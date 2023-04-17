Ahmad Jamal, a towering and influential US jazz pianist, composer and band leader whose career spanned more than seven decades, died at age 92, according to news reports.

Born Frederick Russell Jones in Pittsburgh, Jamal converted to Islam in 1950

Jamal's widow Laura Hess-Hey confirmed his death, The Washington Post reported on Sunday, while his daughter Sumayah Jamal told The New York Times the cause was prostate cancer. Music news outlets in France and Britain also reported his death.

He won myriad awards over the course of his career, including France's prestigious Ordre des Arts and des Lettres in 2007 and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

Jamal was credited with luring a larger pop audience to enjoy jazz.

His playing style was described as lean, with The Post citing his "less-is-more dynamics." One technique he used to great effect was placing silence between notes.

Best-selling instrumental records