Canadian federal police have been able to eavesdrop on messages sent between BlackBerry smartphones since at least 2010 using an encryption key it obtained, according to an online news magazine.

The revelation was made in court documents obtained by Vice and its sister publication Motherboard.

The technical files submitted to the court by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police relate to surveillance of Montreal crime syndicates as part of a 2011 gangland murder probe.

Law enforcement intercepted and decrypted about one million BlackBerry messages in connection with the investigation, Vice said in its report Thursday.

The suspects in the case all pleaded guilty.