Forces loyal to Libya's eastern government said on Thursday they had carried out air strikes overnight against fighters in Derna after DAESH retreated from positions close to the city.

Derna has been the site of a three-way conflict between the forces loyal to the eastern government, the Derna Mujahideen Shura Council and DAESH.

DAESH had controlled the city until the Shura Council forces pushed them out last June. The eastern forces has attacked both groups.

Abdulkarim Sabra, spokesman of the eastern government armed forces, said the overnight air strikes had targeted Shura Council fighters in Derna's Sayeda Khadija neighbourhood and at Bishr prison. He made no comment on possible casualties.

Shura Council spokesman Hafed Addabaa said the prison had held DAESH suspects and added that the strikes had not caused any casualties or damage.

The eastern government and the Shura Council both claimed credit for Wednesday's withdrawal of DAESH from positions in Derna's 'district 400' and al-Fatayeh to the south of the city.

"We attacked DAESH in al-Fatayeh to recapture the area ... The attack was from all sides except the south, which is where they fled," said Addabaa.

Five Shura Council fighters and six civilians were killed by mines and booby traps after they entered al-Fatayeh, he said.

Sabra said DAESH had retreated because of a year-long blockade by the eastern forces and troops' shelling of the terror group's positions.