At least 14 people were killed in clashes between different ethnic groups in Gambela, Ethiopia.

The United Nations (UN) and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) offices were also targeted by an angry mob, according to local security sources.

The violence was fired following an NGO car driven by an Ethiopian who ran over and killed two children from the Nuer ethnic group on Friday, at a camp for South Sudanese refugees, sources told AFP.

Ten men and women were killed in a retaliatory attack after a group of refugees attacked Ethiopians living around the camp.

Over the weekend, Ethiopians from the Anuak ethnic group, who are traditionally rivals of the Nuer, marched through the city of Gambela and killed four Nuer Ethiopians.

"People are angry, we want revenge. If the police hadn't got involved, plenty of Nuer would have been killed," Addis Alemayu from the Anuak group said.