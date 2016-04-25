POLITICS
Buyukakcay makes history with #IstanbulCup win
Rising Turkish tennis ace Cagla Buyukakcay beats Montenegro's Danka Kovinic 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to win Istanbul Cup.
Turkey's Cagla Buyukakcay in action against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the TEB BNP Paribas İstanbul Cup finals on April 24, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2016

Cagla Buyukakcay, 26, made history on home soil after becoming the first Turkish woman to win a top-level Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tour final after winning the Istanbul Cup.

The player came from a set down to propel herself to a convincing 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Montenegro's Danka Kovinic.

The unseeded world number 118, will on Monday break into the world's top 100 for the first time in her career when the latest WTA rankings are released.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
