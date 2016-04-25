April 25, 2016
Cagla Buyukakcay, 26, made history on home soil after becoming the first Turkish woman to win a top-level Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tour final after winning the Istanbul Cup.
The player came from a set down to propel herself to a convincing 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Montenegro's Danka Kovinic.
Recommended
The unseeded world number 118, will on Monday break into the world's top 100 for the first time in her career when the latest WTA rankings are released.
SOURCE:TRT World, AFP