Officials in Ohio say the assassination of eight family members was a 'sophisticated operation' that will require a lengthy investigation.

Police found seven bodies, each with a bullet to the head, in three separate homes on Friday.

An eighth body was found at a separate location.

The victims were asleep when they were shot.

Police named the victims as Hannah Gilley, 20; Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16; Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20; Dana Rhoden, 37; Gary Rhoden, 38; Hanna Rhoden, 19; and Kenneth Rhoden, 44.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says the murders, which took place in the rural Ohio community village of Peebles was "well-planned out and thought-out."

"This is not your case where someone got mad at somebody else, they shot them, there's a witness, two witnesses. It's a very different type of case."

The shooters spared the life of a four-day-old baby who was found lying next to her dead mother.

An infant aged six-months and a three-year-old child also survived.

Investigation Continues