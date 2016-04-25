Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers on Monday announced a new logo nearly eight months after the original choice was scrapped over a plagiarism scandal, but faced immediate criticism that it was 'dull'.

The new design, chosen from a short list of four finalists unveiled earlier this month, features a circular indigo-coloured Japanese traditional checkered pattern.

"Composed of three varieties of rectangular shapes, the design represents different countries, cultures and ways of thinking," organisers said in a release.

"It incorporates the message of 'Unity in Diversity'."

Below the design by Tokyo-based designer Asao Tokolo are the words "Tokyo 2020" and under them the five interlocking Olympic rings.

Ryohei Miyata, head of the Tokyo 2020 emblem committee, and retired Japanese baseball legend Sadaharu Oh unveiled the winner at a Tokyo news conference.

"From this very moment, this emblem is the face of Tokyo 2020," Murata said.

"I hope you love this emblem and support it until the 2020 games."

Social media reaction, however, was underwhelming.

"What a dull emblem," tweeted one user.

"They picked the least colourful one," said another. "It's safe but too somber."

And even those who liked it could only muster grudging support.